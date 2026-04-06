Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Benchmark Analyst Says

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Benchmark from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Benchmark’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.12% from the company’s current price.

POWI has been the subject of several other research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Power Integrations from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Power Integrations from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.75.

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Power Integrations Price Performance

NASDAQ POWI opened at $52.37 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.92. Power Integrations has a 1 year low of $30.86 and a 1 year high of $60.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 134.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.30.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $103.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.02 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Power Integrations will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Power Integrations

In related news, Director Balu Balakrishnan sold 4,995 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $235,764.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 576,256 shares in the company, valued at $27,199,283.20. This represents a 0.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer A. Lloyd sold 3,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total value of $154,705.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 76,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,553,616.99. The trade was a 4.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,920,642. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Power Integrations

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in POWI. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Power Integrations by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Power Integrations by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its position in Power Integrations by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 46,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Power Integrations by 77.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period.

About Power Integrations

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Power Integrations, Inc, based in Hillsboro, Oregon, specializes in the design and development of high-performance analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for energy-efficient power conversion. The company’s products are used to convert and regulate electrical power in a wide range of applications, from consumer electronics and industrial systems to communications equipment and electric vehicle charging. By providing compact, reliable, and highly integrated solutions, Power Integrations aims to reduce system size, improve efficiency, and simplify thermal management for its customers.

The firm’s product portfolio encompasses isolated and non-isolated switching controllers for both AC-DC and DC-DC power conversion.

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