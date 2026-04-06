Y.D. More Investments Ltd Has $5.24 Million Stake in Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. $GILT

Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT – Free Report) by 913.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 403,746 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 363,890 shares during the quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks were worth $5,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Gilat Satellite Networks by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 24,412 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 2,173 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in Gilat Satellite Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in Gilat Satellite Networks by 6.8% in the second quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 66,474 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.72% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Gilat Satellite Networks

In related news, CEO Adi Sfadia sold 48,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total value of $825,279.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Doron Kerbel sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $135,225.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GILT shares. Freedom Capital raised shares of Gilat Satellite Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Gilat Satellite Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilat Satellite Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

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Gilat Satellite Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GILT opened at $16.34 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.51. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. has a 52 week low of $5.30 and a 52 week high of $20.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 49.52 and a beta of 0.92.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07. Gilat Satellite Networks had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 4.59%.The firm had revenue of $136.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.56 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Gilat Satellite Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Gilat Satellite Networks is a leading provider of satellite-based broadband connectivity solutions, specializing in the design, development and deployment of ground segment equipment and network services. The company’s core offerings include Very Small Aperture Terminal (VSAT) modems and hub systems, network management software, and end-to-end satellite communication platforms. These technologies enable broadband Internet access, enterprise networking, and cellular backhaul in regions where terrestrial infrastructure is limited or non-existent.

Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel, Gilat has established a track record of innovation in satellite communications.

Further Reading

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