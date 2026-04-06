Las Vegas Sands’ (LVS) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $61.00 price objective on the casino operator’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.20% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Argus decreased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Barclays set a $64.00 price target on Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $75.50 to $76.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.86.

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Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

LVS opened at $54.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.14. Las Vegas Sands has a 52-week low of $30.18 and a 52-week high of $70.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.81.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The casino operator reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 91.40% and a net margin of 12.50%.The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Las Vegas Sands news, CEO Patrick Dumont sold 60,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $3,294,033.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 511,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,028,824.50. The trade was a 10.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Las Vegas Sands

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 53,945 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 512 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 8,528 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, &PARTNERS raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 6,930 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

About Las Vegas Sands

(Get Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE: LVS) is a global developer and operator of integrated resorts, focused on large-scale properties that combine casino gaming with hotels, convention and exhibition facilities, retail, dining, and entertainment. The company’s operations center on developing and managing full-service resort complexes that serve both leisure and business travelers, with emphasis on convention and trade-show business in addition to gaming revenue streams.

The company’s portfolio has included prominent properties in North America and Asia, most notably The Venetian Resort in Las Vegas and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore, along with a significant presence in Macau through multiple integrated resorts.

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