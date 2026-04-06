Leerink Partners Initiates Coverage on Satellos Bioscience (NASDAQ:MSLE)

Equities research analysts at Leerink Partners assumed coverage on shares of Satellos Bioscience (NASDAQ:MSLE – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partners’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 240.72% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings began coverage on Satellos Bioscience in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. They issued a “sell (d-)” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Satellos Bioscience to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Zacks Research raised shares of Satellos Bioscience to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Satellos Bioscience in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Satellos Bioscience to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Get Satellos Bioscience alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on MSLE

Satellos Bioscience Stock Performance

NASDAQ MSLE opened at $5.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.75 million, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.37. Satellos Bioscience has a 1-year low of $4.53 and a 1-year high of $13.39.

Satellos Bioscience (NASDAQ:MSLE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.11).

About Satellos Bioscience

(Get Free Report)

Satellos Bioscience Inc is a regenerative medicine company dedicated to developing novel therapeutics which stimulate or restore muscle regeneration in severe disorders. The company’s lead program is focused on developing an oral therapeutic drug for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Satellos Bioscience Inc, formerly known as iCo Therapeutics Inc, is based in Toronto, Ontario.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Satellos Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Satellos Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.