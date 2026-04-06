Aleph Zero (AZERO) Trading Down 9.5% This Week

Aleph Zero (AZERO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. Aleph Zero has a total market cap of $1.66 million and $86.63 thousand worth of Aleph Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Aleph Zero has traded down 9.5% against the dollar. One Aleph Zero coin can now be bought for about $0.0049 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $69,903.95 or 1.00572936 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69,527.61 or 0.99136813 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Aleph Zero

Aleph Zero was first traded on January 27th, 2022. Aleph Zero’s total supply is 336,231,180 coins and its circulating supply is 336,634,273 coins. The Reddit community for Aleph Zero is https://reddit.com/r/alephzero/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aleph Zero’s official message board is www.alephzero.org/blog. Aleph Zero’s official website is www.alephzero.org. Aleph Zero’s official Twitter account is @aleph__zero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aleph Zero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph Zero is a layer 1 blockchain platform based on a novel, peer-reviewed consensus protocol, AlephBFT. The consensus utilizes a Directed Acyclic Graph architecture as an intermediary data structure, resulting in a rapid time to finality. In the end, however, Aleph Zero is still a blockchain—not a DAG. The consensus is integrated into Substrate, an open framework built by Parity and the Polkadot developer community—however, it doesn’t make Aleph Zero a parachain, but rather an independent layer 1. Telegram, DiscordWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aleph Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aleph Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aleph Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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