ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. $ZIM Shares Bought by Y.D. More Investments Ltd

Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Free Report) by 378,174.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,782,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,781,745 shares during the quarter. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services accounts for approximately 3.8% of Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services were worth $80,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 158.8% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. 21.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZIM. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $13.70 to $15.80 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings lowered ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds raised ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $17.48.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Stock Performance

Shares of ZIM stock opened at $26.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.55. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a one year low of $11.03 and a one year high of $29.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.46.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, February 14th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. This is an increase from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.4%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s payout ratio is 1.51%.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

(Free Report)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE: ZIM) is a global container shipping company specializing in the transportation of dry cargo, refrigerated goods and special project cargo. The company operates a modern fleet of container vessels that call at major ports worldwide, offering scheduled liner services and tailored logistics solutions to exporters, importers and freight forwarders.

Founded in 1945 in Haifa, Israel, ZIM has grown from a regional carrier into a worldwide operator through a series of strategic partnerships, fleet expansions and network enhancements.

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