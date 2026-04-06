Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Buys 84,236 Shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF $JCPB

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 522,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,236 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF accounts for about 3.4% of Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $24,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JCPB. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. GGM Financials LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000.

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JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS:JCPB opened at $46.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 60.35 and a beta of 0.24. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $45.56 and a 12 month high of $48.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.51.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.1859 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report).

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