Solana (NASDAQ:HSDT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Maxim Group

Investment analysts at Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Solana (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 115.05% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Solana in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.00.

Get Solana alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Solana

Solana Price Performance

Shares of HSDT opened at $1.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.82 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.90. Solana has a one year low of $1.59 and a one year high of $307.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.15 and a 200 day moving average of $5.23.

Solana (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($26.50) by $30.75. The firm had revenue of $5.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.14 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Solana

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Solana during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Solana in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Solana in the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in Solana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Solana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 18.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Solana Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: HSDT) is a medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing non‐invasive neuromodulation platforms designed to enhance neurorehabilitation. Its flagship product, the Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS®), delivers mild electrical pulses to the tongue to stimulate neural pathways in conjunction with targeted physical therapy. The device is intended to improve neuroplasticity and support recovery in patients with neurological conditions.

The PoNS system is cleared for use in the United States, Canada and the European Union and is prescribed through specialized rehabilitation clinics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Solana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.