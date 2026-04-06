Argus Upgrades Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) to “Buy”

Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Roche in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Barclays raised Roche from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roche has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

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Roche Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Roche

Shares of OTCMKTS RHHBY opened at $49.85 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.92. Roche has a 12-month low of $34.75 and a 12-month high of $60.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its position in Roche by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 368,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,049,000 after purchasing an additional 6,720 shares in the last quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Roche by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 198,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,290,000 after purchasing an additional 7,659 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Roche by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 138,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in shares of Roche during the fourth quarter worth about $4,372,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Roche by 164.9% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 79,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,112,000 after acquiring an additional 49,633 shares in the last quarter.

Roche Company Profile

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Roche Holding AG is a Swiss multinational healthcare company headquartered in Basel, founded in 1896 by Fritz Hoffmann‑La Roche. The company operates primarily through two complementary divisions — Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics — and is known for integrating drug development with diagnostic capabilities to advance personalized healthcare. In the United States and other international markets, shares trade as American Depositary Receipts under the ticker RHHBY (OTCMKTS:RHHBY).

In pharmaceuticals, Roche focuses on developing and commercializing prescription medicines across therapeutic areas including oncology, immunology, infectious diseases and neuroscience, with a notable emphasis on targeted biologics and personalized therapies.

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