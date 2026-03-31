United States 3x Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:USOU) Trading 1.7% Higher – Still a Buy?

United States 3x Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:USOU – Get Free Report) rose 1.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.90 and last traded at $23.27. Approximately 93,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 125,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.89.

United States 3x Oil Fund Trading Up 1.7%

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.27.

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