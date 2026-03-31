Orbital Tracking (OTCMKTS:TRKK) Shares Down 12.9% – What’s Next?

Orbital Tracking Corp (OTCMKTS:TRKK – Get Free Report) was down 12.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.4468 and last traded at $0.4730. Approximately 372,601 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 19,740% from the average daily volume of 1,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.5430.

Orbital Tracking Trading Down 12.9%

The stock has a market cap of $848,089.00, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.56 and its 200 day moving average is $0.66.

About Orbital Tracking

(Get Free Report)

Orbital Tracking Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, distributes, and resells satellite enabled communications hardware; and provides products, airtime, and related services to customers in the United States and internationally. The company also provides equipment and airtime for use on various satellite networks, as well as short-term rental service for customers who want to use its equipment for a limited time period. In addition, it offers a range of portable satellite voice, data, and tracking solutions, including handheld satellite phones, personal and asset tracking devices, portable high speed broadband terminals, satellite Wi-Fi hotspots.

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