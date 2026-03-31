Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) Shares Down 0.5% – Here’s Why

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (ETR:AFX – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as €23.80 and last traded at €24.32. 221,957 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 135% from the average session volume of 94,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at €24.45.

Carl Zeiss Meditec Trading Down 0.5%

The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €26.73 and a 200 day moving average price of €37.26.

Carl Zeiss Meditec Company Profile

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Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, rest of Europe, North America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmology and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmology segment offers products and solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic eye diseases, such as ametropia (refraction), cataracts, glaucoma, and renital disorders. This segment also provides devices for general ophthalmological examination and care, including slit lamps, refractometers, tonometers, optical coherence tomography devices, and fundus cameras; and devices for functional diagnostics (perimeters), as well as digital products for storage, evaluation, and sharing of clinical data.

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