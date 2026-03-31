Airbus SE – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Airbus SE – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

EADSY has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Airbus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Airbus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Rothschild & Co Redburn downgraded shares of Airbus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Friday, February 20th.

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Airbus Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of EADSY stock opened at $45.20 on Friday. Airbus has a 1 year low of $36.28 and a 1 year high of $64.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.73 and its 200-day moving average is $57.17. The stock has a market cap of $142.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Airbus had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 7.15%.The business had revenue of $30.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.55 billion. Equities analysts expect that Airbus will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Airbus

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Airbus SE is a multinational aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of products and services for civil and military customers worldwide. The company’s activities span commercial aircraft, helicopters, defense and space systems, and a growing portfolio of services that include maintenance, training, digital solutions and aftermarket support. Airbus is organized into major business divisions that reflect these activities and operates an extensive industrial and supplier footprint across multiple countries.

In the commercial aircraft segment Airbus is best known for its A320 family of single-aisle jets and larger widebody models such as the A330 and A350 series, as well as the A380 superjumbo.

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