EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:ELCPF) Trading Up 4% – What’s Next?

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELCPF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.1975 and last traded at $5.1975. 476 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 80,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

EDP – Energias de Portugal Trading Up 4.0%

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.65.

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EDP – Energias de Portugal Company Profile

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EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS: ELCPF) is a leading European energy company headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal. The firm is engaged in the generation, distribution and supply of electricity and natural gas, operating both conventional power plants and an extensive portfolio of renewable assets. Through its renewables arm, EDP Renováveis, the company develops, constructs and manages wind, solar and hydroelectric projects across multiple continents.

Founded in 1976 following the consolidation of several state-owned utilities, EDP underwent a phased privatization beginning in 1997 and has since expanded its footprint beyond the Iberian Peninsula.

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