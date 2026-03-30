Wall Street Zen Downgrades Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) to Hold

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

DDS has been the subject of several other reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Dillard’s from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Zacks Research downgraded Dillard’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Dillard’s in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Dillard’s from $524.00 to $449.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $184.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $519.67.

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Dillard’s Trading Down 0.0%

NYSE DDS opened at $554.90 on Friday. Dillard’s has a 12 month low of $282.24 and a 12 month high of $741.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $618.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $625.81.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $13.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.98 by $3.07. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Dillard’s had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 27.55%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $13.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Dillard’s will post 33.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Dillard’s by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dillard’s during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 790.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Dillard’s by 6,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dillard’s

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Dillard’s, Inc (NYSE:DDS), headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas, is a U.S.-based department store chain founded by William T. Dillard in 1938. Over more than eight decades of operation, the company has grown from a single store in Nashville, Arkansas, to a prominent retailer with a national footprint. Dillard’s equity is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DDS.

The company operates approximately 280 departmental stores across 29 states, offering a broad assortment of merchandise that includes men’s and women’s apparel, accessories, cosmetics, footwear, and home furnishings.

Further Reading

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