Wall Street Zen Downgrades Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) to Hold

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BSX. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Evercore lowered their price target on Boston Scientific from $112.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $125.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

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Boston Scientific Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $69.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Boston Scientific has a 12-month low of $67.56 and a 12-month high of $109.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.69.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Boston Scientific has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.800 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.430-3.490 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 160,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.49, for a total value of $15,042,634.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,411,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,983,105.15. The trade was a 10.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Scientific

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 139,685,997 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,319,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,550 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,846,059 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,278,422,000 after acquiring an additional 920,495 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,151,575 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,588,953,000 after acquiring an additional 502,627 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,199,395,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,960,556 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,189,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Key Boston Scientific News

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About Boston Scientific

(Get Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific’s activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

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