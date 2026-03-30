Wall Street Zen Downgrades BBB Foods (NYSE:TBBB) to Sell

BBB Foods (NYSE:TBBB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TBBB. Morgan Stanley upgraded BBB Foods to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded BBB Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $42.00 price target on BBB Foods in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of BBB Foods in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of BBB Foods from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

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BBB Foods Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of BBB Foods stock opened at $34.33 on Friday. BBB Foods has a 1-year low of $23.81 and a 1-year high of $40.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -26.01 and a beta of -0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.35 and a 200-day moving average of $31.79.

BBB Foods (NYSE:TBBB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.22). BBB Foods had a negative return on equity of 70.80% and a negative net margin of 3.72%.The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BBB Foods will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BBB Foods

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in BBB Foods by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in BBB Foods by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its position in BBB Foods by 3.5% in the third quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 12,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BBB Foods by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in BBB Foods by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.42% of the company’s stock.

BBB Foods Company Profile

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BBB Foods Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of grocery retail stores in Mexico. It offers household cleaning, personal hyenine, cosmetics and beauty, pharmacy, and general merchandise products, as well as jellies and desserts, foods and drinks, pet supplies, coffee, tea, chocolates, breads, dry and frozen foods, snacks and sweets, and toilet papers and napkins. The company also provides branded, private label, and spot products. It serves low-to-middle income households through online channels.

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