Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior Unveils 2030 Plan, Targets 16%-17% ROE by 2030

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior (NYSE:BLX), also known as Bladex, used its 2026 Investor Day to outline a new “2030 plan” centered on scaling growth while keeping its conservative risk profile intact. Management said the bank has already exceeded the goals it set in 2022 for the 2022–2026 period, and now intends to evolve from a specialized trade lender into a more transactional, fee-driven trade banking platform for Latin America.

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Management highlights early delivery of the 2026 plan

Chairman Miguel Heras said the bank’s multi-year transformation focused on modernizing its operating model to pursue profitable growth and reinforce its role in facilitating regional trade. He pointed to record performance, a stronger balance sheet and funding profile, growing fee-based revenues, progress in new platforms, and what he described as a significant cultural shift toward stronger collaboration and accountability.

CEO Jorge Salas said Bladex exceeded its 2026 targets one year ahead of schedule, emphasizing that the strategy did not rely on taking more risk. He highlighted a redesigned compensation system aligned with long-term shareholder value, faster onboarding and processing times, expansion of the customer base while maintaining the same client profile, and a fourfold increase in non-interest income driven by cross-selling.

Salas also cited market validation, noting that the stock price has tripled and total shareholder returns have outperformed comparable benchmarks, while trading liquidity nearly tripled and analyst coverage increased from zero to five.

The 2030 strategy: three pillars and a 16%–17% ROE goal

Salas and CFO Annette van Hoorde de Solís framed the 2030 plan around three pillars:

Disciplined growth with price discipline

Higher non-interest income

Lower funding costs by building an operating deposit base

Management said the bank is targeting 16% to 17% sustainable adjusted return on equity by 2030, with an earnings mix intended to be more diversified and less sensitive to interest rate swings.

Van Hoorde said that from 2021 to 2025, the commercial portfolio grew 71% and deposits nearly doubled, while net interest margin expanded 104 basis points and non-interest income rose fourfold. She also cited an improvement in the cost-to-income ratio from 38% to 27% and a Tier 1 Basel III ratio of 17.4%.

Looking to 2030, the bank expects the commercial portfolio to grow from $11.2 billion to about $20 billion (also described as $18 to $20 billion), with net interest margin expected to remain around 2.30%. Non-interest income is projected to rise from $68 million in 2025 to approximately $125 million by 2030, and the fee mix is expected to increase to around 20% of revenues (versus about 15% on average during 2021–2025). The bank also expects to reduce structural cost of funds by about 20 to 30 basis points, and to maintain an efficiency ratio in the 25% to 27% range over time. Capital targets include operating with Tier 1 Basel III capital of 15% to 16% and planning assumptions that include a dividend payout ratio of around 40%, subject to quarterly board approval.

Transactional services and operating deposits: “the opportunity”

A central theme was adding transactional services so that trade flows financed by Bladex also move through the bank, allowing it to capture deposits and fees currently earned by other institutions. Salas said Bladex plans to expand correspondent banking offerings for financial institutions to include cross-border third-party payments, and to begin capturing corporate operating flows by disbursing loans into Bladex accounts and layering basic cash management services over time.

Management presented deposit and fee targets tied to this initiative by 2030, including:

15 to 30 correspondent banking clients by 2030 (up from a goal of one to five by the end of the current year)

by 2030 (up from a goal of one to five by the end of the current year) Operating deposits representing 8% to 12% of total deposits by 2030 (with 5%–7% from financial institutions and 3%–5% from corporates)

representing by 2030 (with 5%–7% from financial institutions and 3%–5% from corporates) Transactional fees of $3 million to $5 million by 2030

In Q&A, Salas argued Bladex’s economics differ from large global banks, particularly because operating deposits are more valuable to a smaller institution and because Bladex has long-standing lending relationships that support reciprocity and personalized service. He said Bladex expects to pay interest on operating balances, though at levels described as “SOFR minus a spread,” while noting current deposits are interest-bearing at “SOFR plus a spread.” Management said its cost-of-funds reduction target is deliberately conservative given transactional services are new for the bank.

Product engines: lending, fees, and treasury expansion

Chief Commercial Officer Samuel Canineu detailed what the bank called a transformation of its commercial engine. He said total loans grew from $5.7 billion to $9.2 billion, with average lending spreads expanding 86 basis points to 2.94%. He also cited structured trade finance and working capital solutions growing from $900 million to $1.9 billion, project finance and infrastructure reaching $1.4 billion of exposure by year-end 2025, and syndicated loan volume arranged reaching $4.9 billion in 2025.

Canineu said letters of credit are a key capital-efficient fee driver, with LC fee income rising from about $12 million in 2021 to nearly $32 million in 2025 and an objective to reach approximately $60 million by 2030. He also highlighted syndication fee growth to over $20 million, noting that 2025 included the Block 58 oil project financing for Suriname’s Staatsolie, a $1.4 billion transaction described as the largest fee event in the bank’s history. The bank also discussed building a secondary market distribution capability via an available-for-sale loan book, which management said could account for up to 30% of syndication income by 2030.

Executive Vice President Eduardo Vivone said treasury is expanding from balance sheet optimization into a client-oriented revenue engine, including FX and derivatives and multicurrency funding. Vivone said Bladex began executing its first client derivative transactions in 2025 and is implementing Nasdaq’s Calypso treasury platform. By 2030, treasury is expected to generate nearly $1 billion in incremental multicurrency funding and derivative-related fees of $10 million to $12 million annually, based on what he described as bottom-up planning assumptions.

Guardrails: efficiency discipline and a conservative risk framework

Chief Strategy Officer Olazhir Ledezma said productivity gains have accompanied growth, citing revenues per employee rising from $707,000 to $910,000 and the cost-to-income ratio improving to 26.7%. He said the bank intends to keep technology spending around 7% of revenues, with governance through a project portfolio committee and partnerships including CGI and Nasdaq. Ledezma also said the bank typically targets a 12- to 24-month payback on investments and does not expect a “J-curve” where spending precedes revenue by a wide margin, noting management’s view that significant infrastructure has already been built.

Chief Risk Officer Alejandro Tizzoni said Bladex maintained an investment-grade rating at BBB and kept non-performing loans at historically low levels while upgrading risk capabilities and governance. He described a CAMEL-based risk appetite framework with more than 30 KPIs and emphasized that while complexity will increase—especially in non-financial risks such as AML, fraud, cybersecurity, and operational resilience—the bank intends to scale these activities through phased rollouts, enhanced monitoring, and “risk by design” controls. Management reiterated that the 2030 plan is an evolution in capabilities rather than a shift in risk philosophy.

During Q&A, management said the 2030 plan does not assume share repurchases or additional capital actions beyond the AT1 issued at the end of 2025, though the bank has optionality to reopen the AT1 transaction if needed. The bank also said it will introduce derivatives initially through plain-vanilla products tied to client transactions, emphasizing a client-solution model rather than proprietary trading.

Salas closed the event by reiterating that Bladex’s core purpose remains connecting Latin America with the world and that the business model is “not changing—it’s scaling.” He also said the bank is updating its brand identity after 20 years.

About Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior (NYSE:BLX)

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior SA, commonly known as BLADEx and traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BLX, is a multilateral financial institution dedicated to promoting foreign trade and regional integration in Latin America and the Caribbean. Headquartered in Panama City, the bank provides specialized trade finance solutions to corporate clients and financial institutions, helping to facilitate cross-border transactions across key markets in the region. Its services encompass import and export financing, supply chain solutions, project and structured finance, as well as treasury and risk management products.

Established in 1977 by a consortium of 20 Latin American and Caribbean governments in partnership with the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), BLADEx has a mandate to support economic development through trade facilitation.

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