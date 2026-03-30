Meiwu Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ:WNW) Short Interest Update

Meiwu Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ:WNW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 29,055 shares, a growth of 46.3% from the February 26th total of 19,861 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 25,810 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Meiwu Technology in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

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Meiwu Technology Price Performance

About Meiwu Technology

NASDAQ:WNW opened at $0.09 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.55. Meiwu Technology has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $13.52.

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Wunong Net Technology Company Limited, a holding company, engages in the online retail of foods products in China. The company offers green food, organic food, intangible cultural heritage food, agricultural products, and pollution-free products. It also operates a restaurant under the Wunong Food Hall name; and engages in the wholesale of agricultural products. The company was formerly known as Advancement International Limited and changed its name to Wunong Net Technology Company Limited in August 2019.

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