Novagold Resources (NG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Novagold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Free Report) (TSE:NG) will likely be issuing its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company’s upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, April 1, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

Novagold Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NG stock opened at $8.19 on Monday. Novagold Resources has a fifty-two week low of $2.26 and a fifty-two week high of $14.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 23.79 and a current ratio of 23.79. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of -32.76 and a beta of 0.74.

Get Novagold Resources alerts:

Insider Transactions at Novagold Resources

In other news, Director Dawn Patricia Whittaker bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.36 per share, with a total value of $37,440.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,440. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Novagold Resources

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Novagold Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Novagold Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new position in Novagold Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Investment Management Corp of Ontario raised its stake in shares of Novagold Resources by 18.6% during the second quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 18,489 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novagold Resources during the third quarter worth $88,000. 57.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded Novagold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. B. Riley Financial boosted their target price on Novagold Resources from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Novagold Resources in a report on Friday, February 6th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Novagold Resources from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Novagold Resources in a report on Friday. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.13.

View Our Latest Research Report on Novagold Resources

Novagold Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Novagold Resources Inc is a mineral exploration and development company headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia. The firm is focused on advancing large-scale precious metals projects through disciplined project management, environmental stewardship and community engagement. Novagold maintains a lean corporate structure while leveraging partnerships and industry expertise to advance its projects toward production.

The company’s flagship asset is the Donlin Gold project in Alaska, a 50/50 joint venture with Barrick Gold Corporation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Novagold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novagold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.