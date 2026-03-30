Financial Review: Redeia Corporacion (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) & Zeo Energy (NASDAQ:ZEO)

Redeia Corporacion (OTCMKTS:RDEIY – Get Free Report) and Zeo Energy (NASDAQ:ZEO – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Redeia Corporacion has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zeo Energy has a beta of -0.18, suggesting that its share price is 118% less volatile than the S&P 500.

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Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Redeia Corporacion and Zeo Energy”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Redeia Corporacion $1.88 billion 4.72 $571.95 million N/A N/A Zeo Energy $69.43 million 0.49 -$3.19 million ($0.75) -0.79

Redeia Corporacion has higher revenue and earnings than Zeo Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Redeia Corporacion and Zeo Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Redeia Corporacion N/A N/A N/A Zeo Energy -17.91% N/A -23.34%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Redeia Corporacion and Zeo Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Redeia Corporacion 0 5 0 2 2.57 Zeo Energy 1 0 0 0 1.00

Summary

Redeia Corporacion beats Zeo Energy on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Redeia Corporacion

(Get Free Report)

Redeia Corporación, S.A. engages in the electricity transmission, and system operation and management of the transmission network for the electricity system in Spain and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Management and Operation of National Electricity Infrastructure; Management and Operation of International Electricity Infrastructure; and Telecommunications (Satellites and Fibre Optic). Its transmission network comprises approximately 45,141 kilometres; and has 94,981 MVA of transformation capacity. The company also provides advisory, engineering, and construction services; and telecommunications, financing, reinsurance, line and substation maintenance, technical consultancy, and satellite telecommunications services. In addition, it manages and constructs energy storage facilities and the water cycle; acquires, holds, manages, and administers equity securities; operates satellite communications system and provides space segment services for the geostationary orbital slots; and sells and leases satellites and spatial capacity. The company was formerly known as Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. and changed its name to Redeia Corporación, S.A. in June 2023. Redeia Corporación, S.A. was incorporated in 1985 and is based in Alcobendas, Spain.

About Zeo Energy

(Get Free Report)

Zeo Energy Corp. provides residential solar energy systems, other energy efficient equipment, and related services in Florida, Texas, Arkansas, and Missouri, the United States. The company is involved in the selling and installing of residential solar energy systems that homeowners use electricity required to power their homes. Its residential solar energy systems comprise solar panels, inverters, and racking systems. It also offers insulation services, such as adding insulation to a home's attic or walls; energy efficiency equipment, including hybrid electric water heaters and swimming pool pumps; battery-based energy storage systems; and roofing services. Zeo Energy Corp. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New Port Richey, Florida.

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