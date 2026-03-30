Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Short Interest Up 26.8% in March

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 18,548,005 shares, a growth of 26.8% from the February 26th total of 14,623,364 shares. Currently, 9.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,788,053 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOXL. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the third quarter valued at $33,000. 1248 Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. 1248 Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

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Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Price Performance

Shares of SOXL traded down $4.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,254,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,015,906. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares has a 12-month low of $7.22 and a 12-month high of $72.36. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 35.63 and a beta of 4.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.70 and its 200 day moving average is $48.09.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

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