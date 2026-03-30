Short Interest in Citic Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CTPCY) Grows By 32.9%

Citic Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CTPCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 2,868 shares, an increase of 32.9% from the February 26th total of 2,158 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 908 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Citic Stock Performance

Shares of Citic stock remained flat at $7.32 during midday trading on Monday. 22 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Citic has a 52-week low of $5.27 and a 52-week high of $8.49.

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Citic Company Profile

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CITIC (OTCMKTS: CTPCY) is a diversified Chinese conglomerate and the publicly traded arm of CITIC Group, a state-owned investment company. The company operates as an investment holding platform with businesses spanning financial services, resources and energy, manufacturing, engineering contracting, real estate, and investment and asset management. Through its portfolio of operating units and equity investments, CITIC participates in both commercial and industrial activities across multiple sectors.

In financial services, CITIC’s activities typically include banking, securities, trust and other capital market-related businesses conducted via holdings and strategic investments.

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