Senstar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SNT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Senstar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SNT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 15,063 shares, a growth of 26.7% from the February 26th total of 11,892 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,327 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Senstar Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNT. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Senstar Technologies by 49.3% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Senstar Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $238,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Senstar Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Senstar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.75% of the company’s stock.

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Senstar Technologies Price Performance

Senstar Technologies stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.93. 24,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,217. The company has a market capitalization of $68.24 million, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 2.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.07. Senstar Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.57 and a 12-month high of $5.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Senstar Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Senstar Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Senstar Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Senstar Technologies

Senstar Technologies Company Profile

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Senstar Technologies is a global provider of physical security solutions, specializing in perimeter intrusion detection and video security management. The company develops and markets a comprehensive suite of sensors and systems designed to protect critical infrastructure, commercial facilities and government sites from unauthorized access and potential security threats. Its core technology offerings include fiber optic sensing, fence-mounted detectors, microwave barriers and advanced video analytics, which can be deployed independently or fully integrated into existing security frameworks.

Among its flagship products are fiber optic perimeter intrusion detection systems that use optical sensing to detect disturbances along fences or perimeter lines, as well as active infrared and microwave sensors that create virtual detection zones.

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