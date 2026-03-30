Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 39,936 shares, a decline of 18.0% from the February 26th total of 48,688 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 64,153 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Insider Transactions at Special Opportunities Fund

In other Special Opportunities Fund news, President Andrew Dakos sold 4,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total transaction of $60,076.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 6,064 shares in the company, valued at $88,898.24. This trade represents a 40.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPE. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Special Opportunities Fund by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 354,678 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,498,000 after buying an additional 87,950 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Special Opportunities Fund by 6.6% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 105,746 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 6,531 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Special Opportunities Fund by 2.0% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,199 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the period. First Manhattan CO. LLC. lifted its position in Special Opportunities Fund by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 40,010 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,001 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175 shares during the last quarter. 35.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Special Opportunities Fund Price Performance

Special Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

Shares of Special Opportunities Fund stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.52. 33,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,908. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.05. Special Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $12.72 and a 52 week high of $15.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.1087 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 9.6%.

About Special Opportunities Fund

(Get Free Report)

Special Opportunities Fund (NYSE: SPE) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to deliver attractive total return by investing across corporate capital structures. The fund primarily allocates capital to debt and equity securities of both public and private issuers, with a focus on special situations, distressed credits and event-driven opportunities.

The fund’s flexible, multi-asset strategy allows portfolio managers to shift allocations among high-yield bonds, leveraged loans, convertible securities, preferred stock and equity positions.

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