ThyssenKrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

ThyssenKrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.85, but opened at $8.00. ThyssenKrupp shares last traded at $8.00, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.

ThyssenKrupp Stock Down 6.1%

The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.68.

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ThyssenKrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.25. ThyssenKrupp had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The company had revenue of $8.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.33 billion.

ThyssenKrupp Company Profile

ThyssenKrupp AG is a diversified industrial group headquartered in Essen, Germany, with operations spanning multiple continents. The company serves a broad range of end markets, including automotive, construction, mechanical engineering, and logistics. ThyssenKrupp’s global footprint encompasses production facilities, distribution centers and service locations across Europe, the Americas, Asia and the Middle East, enabling it to provide tailored solutions to customers around the world.

The company’s main business activities are organized into several segments.

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