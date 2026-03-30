HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Trading 8.1% Higher – Here’s Why

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 8.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.67 and last traded at $7.6770. 347,103 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 1,016,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HPK shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of HighPeak Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of HighPeak Energy in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

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View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HPK

HighPeak Energy Stock Up 6.5%

The firm has a market cap of $949.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.39 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.74.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, January 31st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. HighPeak Energy had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 2.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HighPeak Energy

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HPK. AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in HighPeak Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 129.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 21,145 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of HighPeak Energy by 11.5% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 582,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,119,000 after acquiring an additional 60,007 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in HighPeak Energy by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 192,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in HighPeak Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $742,000. Institutional investors own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

About HighPeak Energy

(Get Free Report)

HighPeak Energy, Inc (NASDAQ: HPK) is a Delaware‐incorporated independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company. The firm focuses on the acquisition, development and exploitation of onshore petroleum assets in the continental United States. Its operations encompass the full upstream value chain, including exploration, drilling, completion and production activities aimed at maximizing hydrocarbon recovery and operational efficiency.

The company’s primary business activities include identifying and acquiring conventional and unconventional oil and gas properties, applying advanced drilling and completion technologies, and managing midstream logistics to optimize product flow.

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