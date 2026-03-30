iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 15,844 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,079% compared to the average volume of 727 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DGRO. Greenline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 89.5% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Ankerstar Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Group One Trading LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter.

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iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of DGRO stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $69.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,535,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,655,990. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.02 and a 200-day moving average of $69.97. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $54.09 and a twelve month high of $74.28. The stock has a market cap of $36.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.84.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

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