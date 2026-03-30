Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $22.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 250.04% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Aura Biosciences in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

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Aura Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of AURA stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.29. The company had a trading volume of 108,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,061. The stock has a market cap of $399.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.86. Aura Biosciences has a 52-week low of $4.34 and a 52-week high of $7.48.

Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.06. Analysts anticipate that Aura Biosciences will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CTO Mark Plavsic sold 15,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total value of $80,244.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 181,397 shares in the company, valued at $916,054.85. This trade represents a 8.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Janet Jill Hopkins sold 20,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $103,229.06. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 232,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,175,357.04. This represents a 8.07% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 123,076 shares of company stock worth $618,783. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Aura Biosciences

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Aura Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $31,926,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aura Biosciences by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,117,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,257,000 after buying an additional 850,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Aura Biosciences by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 617,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after acquiring an additional 432,117 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Aura Biosciences by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,890,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,863,000 after acquiring an additional 413,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Permanent Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Aura Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $913,000. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aura Biosciences Company Profile

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Aura Biosciences is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel virus‐like particle (VLP) therapies for the treatment of cancer. By combining proprietary VLP technology with photoactivatable dyes, Aura aims to deliver highly selective photodynamic therapies that target and destroy tumor cells while sparing healthy tissue. The company’s platform is designed to address solid tumors in both ophthalmic and non‐ophthalmic settings, leveraging precision activation via near‐infrared light to induce localized tumor cell apoptosis and stimulate anti‐tumor immune responses.

The lead product candidate, AU-011, is being evaluated in patients with choroidal melanoma, a rare but potentially sight-threatening eye cancer.

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