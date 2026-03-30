Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday after National Bank Financial upgraded the stock from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating. National Bank Financial now has a C$9.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$4.50. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure traded as high as C$9.01 and last traded at C$8.70, with a volume of 87934 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TWM. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. ATB Cormark Capital Markets raised their price target on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$6.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$9.10.

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Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Stock Performance

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Company Profile

The firm has a market capitalization of C$187.89 million, a PE ratio of -2.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.42, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.02.

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Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd is a Canadian company that is engaged in providing midstream infrastructure and a natural gas storage facility. It mainly focuses on the purchase, sale, and transportation of Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) such as propane and natural gasoline throughout North America and export to premium markets. The business activities of the company include gathering, processing, and transportation relates to raw gas gathering systems, processing plants and pipelines, NGL marketing and Extraction, refined products, and other activities.

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