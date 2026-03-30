Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Shares of Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 4,702,050 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 53% from the previous session’s volume of 3,070,976 shares.The stock last traded at $5.79 and had previously closed at $4.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FMCC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Freddie Mac from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Wedbush upgraded Freddie Mac from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.35 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 12th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Freddie Mac in a research report on Monday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Research raised Freddie Mac to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.84.

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Freddie Mac Trading Up 38.1%

About Freddie Mac

The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -302.50 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.11.

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Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC), officially the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, is a government-sponsored enterprise chartered by Congress in 1970 to enhance liquidity and stability in the U.S. housing finance system. Headquartered in McLean, Virginia, the company operates under the supervision of the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) and carries a congressional mandate to support affordable, sustainable homeownership and rental housing markets nationwide.

The company’s primary business activities involve purchasing mortgage loans from approved lenders, pooling them into mortgage-backed securities (MBS), and guaranteeing the timely payment of principal and interest to investors.

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