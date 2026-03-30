Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USCA) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Shares of Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USCA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 154,390 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 204% from the previous session’s volume of 50,736 shares.The stock last traded at $38.26 and had previously closed at $38.72.

Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.78 and its 200 day moving average is $41.32.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USCA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 241,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,946,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF (USCA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Climate Action index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap US stocks, selected as a leader in their respective GICS sector for emphasizing climate-friendly objectives. The process screens securities based on ESG research from MSCI. USCA was launched on Apr 4, 2023 and is managed by Xtrackers.

Further Reading

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