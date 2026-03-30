Short Interest in American Century Select High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:AHYB) Drops By 18.2%

American Century Select High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:AHYB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,869 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the February 26th total of 2,285 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,073 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

American Century Select High Yield ETF Stock Up 0.4%

NYSEARCA:AHYB traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 518 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,919. American Century Select High Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $43.55 and a 12 month high of $47.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.58 and a 200-day moving average of $46.66.

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American Century Select High Yield ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.249 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 5th. This is an increase from American Century Select High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.5%.

Institutional Trading of American Century Select High Yield ETF

About American Century Select High Yield ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in American Century Select High Yield ETF in the second quarter worth about $298,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Century Select High Yield ETF by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Century Select High Yield ETF by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 856,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,157,000 after acquiring an additional 250,814 shares during the period. Networth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Century Select High Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,158,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of American Century Select High Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000.

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The American Century Select High Yield ETF (AHYB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of high-yield corporate bonds with typically 3 to 10 years maturity. AHYB was launched on Nov 16, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

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