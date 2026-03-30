Short Interest in American Century Select High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:AHYB) Drops By 18.2%

American Century Select High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:AHYB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,869 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the February 26th total of 2,285 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,073 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
American Century Select High Yield ETF Stock Up 0.4%
NYSEARCA:AHYB traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 518 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,919. American Century Select High Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $43.55 and a 12 month high of $47.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.58 and a 200-day moving average of $46.66.
American Century Select High Yield ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.249 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 5th. This is an increase from American Century Select High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.5%.
Institutional Trading of American Century Select High Yield ETF
About American Century Select High Yield ETF
The American Century Select High Yield ETF (AHYB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of high-yield corporate bonds with typically 3 to 10 years maturity. AHYB was launched on Nov 16, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.
Featured Articles
Receive News & Ratings for American Century Select High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century Select High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.