Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:IAUG) Short Interest Update

Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:IAUG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 4,352 shares, a drop of 18.3% from the February 26th total of 5,329 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,141 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 509 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,275. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.55 million, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.20. Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF has a twelve month low of $23.94 and a twelve month high of $29.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.44.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. PFS Partners LLC increased its stake in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF by 111.9% in the 3rd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 6,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF by 160.4% during the 3rd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 3,834 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000.

Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF Company Profile

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF August (IAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims to participate in the price movement of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (ticker: EFA), up to a predetermined cap, while buffering the first 15% of losses over a one-year period starting August 1. The actively managed fund utilizes FLEX options and collateral IAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2024 and is issued by Innovator.

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