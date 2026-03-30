Tamboran Resources (NYSE:TBN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Tamboran Resources Corporation (NYSE:TBN – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $58.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. 50,386 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the previous session’s volume of 67,562 shares.The stock last traded at $42.7060 and had previously closed at $43.40.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Tamboran Resources in a research report on Friday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tamboran Resources

Tamboran Resources Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tamboran Resources during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Tamboran Resources by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Tamboran Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tamboran Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, XY Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Tamboran Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -23.43 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Tamboran Resources (NYSE:TBN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.33). As a group, research analysts expect that Tamboran Resources Corporation will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tamboran Resources Company Profile

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Tamboran Resources is an independent energy company focused on the exploration and development of unconventional natural gas resources. Headquartered in Canada and listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker TBN, the company concentrates its activities on onshore basins in Australia. Tamboran’s primary objective is to advance its exploration acreage toward commercial viability by leveraging modern drilling and reservoir evaluation techniques.

The company holds exploration licenses in the Beetaloo Basin in the Northern Territory of Australia, where it is conducting appraisal drilling programs to define reservoir characteristics and recoverability.

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