iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 162,027 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 165,423 shares.The stock last traded at $116.28 and had previously closed at $115.34.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Trading Up 1.1%

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.72 and a 200-day moving average of $112.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 0.61.

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Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Strive Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Arax Advisory Partners purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. BOKF NA purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000.

About iShares U.S. Utilities ETF

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market. Its components primarily include utilities companies. BlackRock Fund Advisors acts as an investment adviser of the Fund.

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