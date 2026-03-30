Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Has Lowered Expectations for Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Stock Price

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential downside of 2.41% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Friday. Zacks Research raised Lamb Weston from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Lamb Weston from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.50.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Trading Down 1.5%

Insider Activity at Lamb Weston

Shares of Lamb Weston stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.99. The stock had a trading volume of 804,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,163,198. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Lamb Weston has a 1 year low of $39.60 and a 1 year high of $67.07.

In related news, insider Jan Eli B. Craps purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.65 per share, with a total value of $2,432,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,595,000. The trade was a 20.00% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lamb Weston

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 29.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 185,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,862,000 after buying an additional 42,039 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 16,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 78.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 26,114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 11,511 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 21.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 158,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,242,000 after purchasing an additional 27,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 83,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,340,000 after buying an additional 5,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

About Lamb Weston

(Get Free Report)

Lamb Weston, traded on the NYSE under the symbol LW, is a leading global processor and supplier of frozen potato products. The company’s portfolio includes a variety of potato-based items such as French fries, potato wedges, hash browns and specialty cuts tailored to the foodservice and retail grocery channels. Lamb Weston serves quick-service restaurants, full-service operators, grocery chains and food distributors, offering customized product formats, packaging solutions and seasoning options to meet evolving customer demands.

Founded in 1950 and headquartered in Eagle, Idaho, Lamb Weston has grown from a regional processor into one of the world’s largest producers of frozen potato products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.