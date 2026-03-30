Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March 30th (ABEV, ACIC, ALMS, ANAB, ASNS, AXGN, BDRX, BSX, BUR, BYDIF)

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2026

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, March 30th:

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

American Coastal Insurance (NASDAQ:ACIC) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Alumis (NASDAQ:ALMS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Chardan Capital. They currently have a $38.00 target price on the stock.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $66.00 target price on the stock.

Actelis Networks (NASDAQ:ASNS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Litchfield Hills Research. The firm currently has a $3.00 price target on the stock.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BDRX) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $97.00 target price on the stock.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc.. They currently have a $88.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $97.00.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada. They currently have a $115.00 price target on the stock.

Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $4.75 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $6.00.

BYD Electronic (International) (OTCMKTS:BYDIF) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Dole (NYSE:DOLE) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $18.00.

Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Bright Minds Biosciences (NASDAQ:DRUG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at BTIG Research. BTIG Research currently has a $147.00 price target on the stock.

Everplay Group (LON:EVPL) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has a GBX 455 target price on the stock.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a $21.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $40.00.

GCT Semiconductor (NYSE:GCTS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $3.00 target price on the stock.

The Hartford Insurance Group (NYSE:HIG) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. They currently have a $149.00 price target on the stock.

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at BTIG Research. BTIG Research currently has a $2.50 target price on the stock.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at BTIG Research. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Chardan Capital. Chardan Capital currently has a $100.00 price target on the stock.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $15.00.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. The firm currently has a $62.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $52.00.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Penguin Solutions (NASDAQ:PENG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Pony AI (NASDAQ:PONY) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a $76.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $91.00.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a $40.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $48.00.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a $53.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $56.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at Glj Research.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $19.00.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada. The firm currently has a $46.00 target price on the stock.

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $9.00 target price on the stock.

ZOOZ Power (NASDAQ:ZOOZ) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Chardan Capital. They currently have a $2.00 target price on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Ambev SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.