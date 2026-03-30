Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March 30th (ABEV, ACIC, ALMS, ANAB, ASNS, AXGN, BDRX, BSX, BUR, BYDIF)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, March 30th:

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

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American Coastal Insurance (NASDAQ:ACIC) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Alumis (NASDAQ:ALMS)

had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Chardan Capital. They currently have a $38.00 target price on the stock.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $66.00 target price on the stock.

Actelis Networks (NASDAQ:ASNS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Litchfield Hills Research. The firm currently has a $3.00 price target on the stock.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BDRX) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $97.00 target price on the stock.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc.. They currently have a $88.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $97.00.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada. They currently have a $115.00 price target on the stock.

Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $4.75 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $6.00.

BYD Electronic (International) (OTCMKTS:BYDIF) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Dole (NYSE:DOLE) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $18.00.

Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Bright Minds Biosciences (NASDAQ:DRUG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at BTIG Research. BTIG Research currently has a $147.00 price target on the stock.

Everplay Group (LON:EVPL) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has a GBX 455 target price on the stock.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a $21.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $40.00.

GCT Semiconductor (NYSE:GCTS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $3.00 target price on the stock.

The Hartford Insurance Group (NYSE:HIG) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. They currently have a $149.00 price target on the stock.

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at BTIG Research. BTIG Research currently has a $2.50 target price on the stock.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at BTIG Research. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Chardan Capital. Chardan Capital currently has a $100.00 price target on the stock.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $15.00.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. The firm currently has a $62.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $52.00.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Penguin Solutions (NASDAQ:PENG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Pony AI (NASDAQ:PONY) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a $76.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $91.00.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a $40.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $48.00.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a $53.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $56.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at Glj Research.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $19.00.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada. The firm currently has a $46.00 target price on the stock.

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $9.00 target price on the stock.

ZOOZ Power (NASDAQ:ZOOZ) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Chardan Capital. They currently have a $2.00 target price on the stock.

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