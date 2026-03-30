Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (NYSE:GHI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (NYSE:GHI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 86,228 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the February 26th total of 106,243 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,283 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GHI traded up $0.16 on Monday, hitting $5.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,670. The company has a market capitalization of $119.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 9.25 and a current ratio of 9.25. Greystone Housing Impact Investors has a 12 month low of $4.79 and a 12 month high of $12.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.87.

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Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $17.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.35 million. Greystone Housing Impact Investors had a negative net margin of 5.95% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Greystone Housing Impact Investors will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greystone Housing Impact Investors

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.1%. Greystone Housing Impact Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -147.37%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Greystone Housing Impact Investors by 16.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 44,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 50,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,845 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Greystone Housing Impact Investors in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Greystone Housing Impact Investors during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. 9.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on GHI. JonesTrading lowered their price target on shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, Citizens Jmp lowered shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Greystone Housing Impact Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

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About Greystone Housing Impact Investors

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Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on financing and preserving affordable and sustainable rental housing in the United States. As the country’s first social‐impact REIT dedicated to housing, GHI aims to deliver stable, long‐term cash flows to its shareholders while supporting underserved communities through strategic capital deployment.

The company originates, underwrites and manages a diversified portfolio of first‐mortgage loans secured by multifamily residential properties, with an emphasis on workforce, affordable and mixed‐income developments.

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