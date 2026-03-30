Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Coty (NYSE:COTY) Price Target to $2.00

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential downside of 2.68% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on COTY. Evercore downgraded Coty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $3.50 price target on shares of Coty in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 9th. Santander cut shares of Coty to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Coty from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $4.19.

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Coty Stock Up 2.8%

Coty stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,886,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,308,314. Coty has a fifty-two week low of $1.98 and a fifty-two week high of $5.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.62 and its 200-day moving average is $3.27.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.04). Coty had a negative net margin of 9.13% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Coty will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coty news, insider Bretten Gordon Von purchased 83,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.41 per share, with a total value of $200,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 986,620 shares in the company, valued at $2,377,754.20. This represents a 9.19% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coty

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COTY. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coty by 16.6% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coty by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coty by 3.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 105,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Coty by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 117,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Coty by 30.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 15,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 3,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

About Coty

(Get Free Report)

Coty Inc is a multinational beauty company specializing in the development, manufacturing and marketing of fragrances, color cosmetics and skin and body care products. Established in 1904 by François Coty in Paris, the company has grown through a blend of organic innovation and strategic acquisitions to become one of the leading players in the global beauty industry. Coty’s portfolio encompasses a broad range of consumer and luxury brands, reflecting its commitment to catering to diverse consumer preferences and market segments.

The company’s product offerings span three main divisions: Coty Luxury, Coty Consumer Beauty and Coty Professional Beauty.

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