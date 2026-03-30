Short Interest in Mint Incorporation Limited (NASDAQ:MIMI) Drops By 18.9%

Mint Incorporation Limited (NASDAQ:MIMI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,009,502 shares, a decrease of 18.9% from the February 26th total of 1,244,601 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,046,579 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Mint Incorporation Stock Down 0.8%

MIMI traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,795,160. Mint Incorporation has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $13.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.35.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mint Incorporation

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Mint Incorporation during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mint Incorporation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mint Incorporation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mint Incorporation in the third quarter valued at approximately $151,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Mint Incorporation in a report on Friday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Mint Incorporation

Mint Incorporation Company Profile

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Mint, Inc Ltd. is a company that engages in the provision of interior design and fit works. The company offers design services including layout plans and sketches presented in the form of 3d technical drawing and design and fit out services. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

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