Denso (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Denso Corp. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.75, but opened at $12.2380. Denso shares last traded at $11.95, with a volume of 1,728 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DNZOY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Denso from a “strong-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Denso from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Denso has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

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Denso Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $34.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.78.

Denso (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.88 billion. Denso had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 5.12%. Equities analysts anticipate that Denso Corp. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Denso Company Profile

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Denso Corporation (OTCMKTS: DNZOY) is a global supplier of automotive technology, systems and components headquartered in Kariya, Aichi Prefecture, Japan. The company designs, manufactures and supplies a wide range of parts and systems for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket. Denso’s offerings span thermal systems, powertrain control, electrification components, electronic modules, sensors and actuators, and vehicle safety and driver assistance technologies.

Key product areas include climate control and HVAC components, radiators and heat exchangers, engine and fuel-management systems, starters and alternators, electronic control units (ECUs), sensors, and a growing portfolio of electrification products such as inverters, battery-management systems and charging components.

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