Scotiabank Issues Positive Forecast for Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Stock Price

Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from $12.50 to $15.30 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.09% from the company’s current price.

VIV has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Telefonica Brasil in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Zacks Research raised shares of Telefonica Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. UBS Group cut shares of Telefonica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays lowered Telefonica Brasil from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Telefonica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.98.

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Telefonica Brasil Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE:VIV traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.29. The company had a trading volume of 236,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,823. Telefonica Brasil has a fifty-two week low of $8.19 and a fifty-two week high of $16.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $24.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.68.

Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter. Telefonica Brasil had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 10.42%. As a group, research analysts expect that Telefonica Brasil will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIV. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Telefonica Brasil in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,066,000. Diversify Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telefonica Brasil during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,185,000. Carrera Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 2,420.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors now owns 344,055 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,387,000 after acquiring an additional 330,405 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefonica Brasil in the third quarter valued at about $2,173,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Telefonica Brasil by 11.4% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 17,000,115 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $216,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.16% of the company’s stock.

Telefonica Brasil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Telefônica Brasil SA, commonly marketed under the Vivo brand, is one of Brazil’s largest telecommunications providers, offering a broad range of consumer and enterprise communications services. The company’s core activities include mobile voice and data services, fixed-line telephony, broadband internet (including fiber-to-the-home), and pay-TV solutions. It also provides ICT and managed services for business customers, such as cloud, data center, connectivity, Internet of Things (IoT) and security solutions.

Vivo operates a nationwide network across Brazil and serves both individual consumers and corporate clients.

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