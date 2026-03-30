BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Byd Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BYDDY – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.3850, but opened at $13.37. BYD shares last traded at $13.30, with a volume of 598,534 shares traded.

BYD Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $118.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.49 and its 200 day moving average is $12.78.

Get BYD alerts:

BYD Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BYD Co Ltd. (OTCMKTS: BYDDY) is a diversified Chinese industrial and technology company founded in 1995 and headquartered in Shenzhen, Guangdong. Originally established as a manufacturer of rechargeable batteries, BYD has expanded into a broad portfolio of businesses focused on electrification, energy and electronics. The company operates through a number of business units and subsidiaries, including BYD Auto and BYD Electronics, and is led by founder and chairman Wang Chuanfu.

The company’s primary activities center on new-energy vehicles and battery technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BYD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BYD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.