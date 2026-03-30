Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) Given New $51.20 Price Target at Scotiabank

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Scotiabank from $43.00 to $51.20 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector underperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential downside of 29.87% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on TIGO. UBS Group raised Millicom International Cellular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.70.

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Millicom International Cellular Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TIGO traded down $2.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $73.01. 460,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,321,892. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Millicom International Cellular has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $77.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.60. The stock has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.90.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.45. Millicom International Cellular had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 22.62%.The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Millicom International Cellular will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Millicom International Cellular

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 155.4% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 1,129.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Millicom International Cellular in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Millicom International Cellular in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Millicom International Cellular by 736.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter.

About Millicom International Cellular

(Get Free Report)

Millicom International Cellular SA, trading under the TIGO brand, is a Luxembourg‐headquartered telecommunications and media company that provides a range of mobile, cable broadband, digital television and enterprise services. Through its integrated infrastructure, the company delivers voice and data connectivity, high‐speed internet access and pay‐television packages to millions of customers, supported by ongoing investments in network coverage and capacity.

Established in 1990 by Swedish investor Jan Stenbeck, Millicom has grown into a multi‐regional operator focused primarily on Central and South America.

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