Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) Short Interest Down 17.9% in March

Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 11,258,928 shares, a drop of 17.9% from the February 26th total of 13,722,003 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,369,659 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sysco news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,801 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $232,454.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 12,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,915.32. The trade was a 17.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald L. Phillips sold 5,601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $453,681.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 35,965 shares in the company, valued at $2,913,165. The trade was a 13.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Sysco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Motiv8 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 75.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting Sysco

Sysco Price Performance

Here are the key news stories impacting Sysco this week:

Shares of SYY traded down $10.92 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $70.89. 10,317,757 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,913,974. Sysco has a one year low of $67.12 and a one year high of $91.85. The firm has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.92 and a 200-day moving average of $79.63.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.80 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 109.21%. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Sysco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.600-4.600 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sysco will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sysco from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 8th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Sysco from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $90.00 target price on shares of Sysco and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.31.

View Our Latest Research Report on SYY

About Sysco

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Sysco Corporation (NYSE: SYY) is a global foodservice distribution company that supplies a broad range of food and related products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments, and other foodservice customers. Its core business is the procurement, warehousing and delivery of fresh, frozen and dry food products, complemented by non-food items such as paper goods, kitchen equipment, cleaning supplies and tabletop products. Sysco serves customers through an extensive network of distribution centers and dedicated delivery fleets, positioning itself as a one-stop supplier for operators of all sizes.

Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, Sysco has grown through both organic expansion and acquisitions.

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