Royal Bank Of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX)

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Royal Bank Of Canada in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $115.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 82.90% from the stock’s current price.

BSX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore cut their price objective on Boston Scientific from $112.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $125.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.36.

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Boston Scientific Price Performance

Shares of BSX stock traded down $6.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $62.88. The company had a trading volume of 25,709,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,433,893. Boston Scientific has a 12 month low of $61.25 and a 12 month high of $109.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.45 and its 200 day moving average is $90.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 14.44%.Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Boston Scientific has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.800 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.430-3.490 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 160,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.49, for a total transaction of $15,042,634.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,411,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,983,105.15. This represents a 10.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Scientific

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 139,685,997 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,319,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,550 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,846,059 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,278,422,000 after buying an additional 920,495 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,151,575 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,588,953,000 after buying an additional 502,627 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $2,199,395,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,960,556 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,189,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246,308 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Scientific News Summary

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About Boston Scientific

(Get Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific’s activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

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