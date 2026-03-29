Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Purchases 319,447 Shares of Cricut, Inc. $CRCT

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL boosted its position in Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Free Report) by 824.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 358,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 319,447 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL’s holdings in Cricut were worth $2,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cricut by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 6,140 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cricut by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,395,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,449,000 after purchasing an additional 91,339 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Cricut by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Cricut by 15.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 59,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 8,095 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Cricut during the second quarter worth approximately $232,000. Institutional investors own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Cricut from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Cricut in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 29th. UBS Group reissued a “cautious” rating on shares of Cricut in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Cricut from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cricut presently has an average rating of “Strong Sell” and a consensus target price of $3.67.

Insider Transactions at Cricut

In other Cricut news, CEO Arora Ashish sold 13,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $57,196.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,724,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,831,228.75. The trade was a 0.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 235,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,064,443. Company insiders own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Cricut Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRCT opened at $3.79 on Friday. Cricut, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.77 and a 52-week high of $7.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.96. The firm has a market cap of $802.65 million, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.17.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Cricut had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 10.82%.The firm had revenue of $203.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.22 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cricut Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cricut, Inc (NASDAQ: CRCT) is a U.S.-based technology company specializing in personal and small-business crafting solutions. The company designs and markets a family of cutting machines that leverage computer-aided design to precisely cut a wide range of materials, including paper, vinyl, fabric and leather. Complementing its hardware offerings, Cricut provides proprietary software and mobile applications that enable users to create custom artwork, import graphics and access a vast library of pre-designed projects and fonts through a subscription service.

Founded as a division of Provo Craft & Novelty in 2005, Cricut emerged as an independent public company in March 2021.

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