Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Cuts Position in EverQuote, Inc. $EVER

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL trimmed its holdings in shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Free Report) by 48.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 91,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,253 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL’s holdings in EverQuote were worth $2,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EVER. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 689,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,763,000 after acquiring an additional 69,668 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in EverQuote during the 3rd quarter worth $1,100,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in EverQuote by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 475,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,546,000 after purchasing an additional 128,426 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in EverQuote by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 114,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 49,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in EverQuote by 14.8% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 416,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,529,000 after purchasing an additional 53,695 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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EverQuote Price Performance

Shares of EVER stock opened at $15.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $547.30 million, a P/E ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.54. EverQuote, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.93 and a 12 month high of $28.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EverQuote ( NASDAQ:EVER Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $1.19. EverQuote had a return on equity of 57.65% and a net margin of 14.34%.The company had revenue of $195.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EverQuote, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

EVER has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on EverQuote from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. B. Riley Financial dropped their target price on EverQuote from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on EverQuote from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of EverQuote in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EverQuote currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EverQuote

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EverQuote news, CEO Jayme Mendal sold 14,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $215,112.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 541,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,115,819.46. This represents a 2.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jon Ayotte sold 1,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total value of $26,918.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 86,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,303.12. This trade represents a 1.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,889 shares of company stock worth $847,054. Company insiders own 25.52% of the company’s stock.

About EverQuote

(Free Report)

EverQuote, Inc operates an online insurance marketplace that connects consumers with insurance providers across the United States. Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company leverages proprietary technology to match individuals seeking coverage with insurers offering competitive rates. Since its initial public offering in 2020, EverQuote has focused on expanding its digital platform and enhancing the efficiency of its lead-generation processes.

The company’s core business centers on a quote-comparison engine for personal auto, home, and health insurance products.

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