Contrasting Biosig Technologies (NASDAQ:STEX) & Check-Cap (NASDAQ:MBAI)

Biosig Technologies (NASDAQ:STEX – Get Free Report) and Check-Cap (NASDAQ:MBAI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap manufacturing companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.2% of Biosig Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of Check-Cap shares are held by institutional investors. 52.7% of Biosig Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Check-Cap shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

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Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Biosig Technologies and Check-Cap, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biosig Technologies 1 0 0 0 1.00 Check-Cap 1 0 0 0 1.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biosig Technologies N/A N/A -64.96% Check-Cap N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Biosig Technologies and Check-Cap’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Biosig Technologies and Check-Cap”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biosig Technologies $13,000.00 16,616.09 -$10.33 million ($1.35) -0.90 Check-Cap N/A N/A -$25.15 million ($2.77) -0.59

Biosig Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Check-Cap. Biosig Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Check-Cap, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Biosig Technologies has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Check-Cap has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Biosig Technologies beats Check-Cap on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Biosig Technologies

(Get Free Report)

BioSig Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as medical device company. The company’s proprietary product includes precise uninterrupted real-time evaluation of electrograms electrophysiology (PURE EP) system, a signal processing platform that combines hardware and software to address known challenges associated to signal acquisition that enables electrophysiologists to see signals and analyze in real-time. It also focuses on enhancing intracardiac signal acquisition and diagnostic information for the procedures of atrial fibrillation, as well as is designed to address long-standing limitations that slow and disrupt cardiac catheter ablation procedures. The company has a research agreement with University of Minnesota to develop novel therapies to treat sympathetic nervous system diseases; and a strategic collaboration with the Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research to develop an AI-and machine learning software solution for PURE EP systems. BioSig Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Westport, Connecticut.

About Check-Cap

(Get Free Report)

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based screening technology that utilizes ultra-low-dose X-rays to scan the inner lining of the colon for precancerous polyps, and other structural abnormalities in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule for detection of suspected polyps; C-Scan Track, a disposable system attached to the patient’s back through biocompatible adhesive skin patches; and C-Scan View software, a client/server-based application that enables procedure data download from the C-Scan Track, data analysis, and report generation. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Isfiya, Israel.

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